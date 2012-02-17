Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in the sixth match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Following a two-hour rain delay, Sri Lanka were set 152 for victory in a maximum of 41 overs.
Australia innings
D. Warner c Maharoof b Malinga 13
M. Wade run out 15
R. Ponting c & b Maharoof 2
P. Forrest c Mathews b Maharoof 16
M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Mathews 13
D. Hussey c Thirimanne b Perera 58
D. Christian lbw Perera 6
C. McKay lbw Herath 3
B. Lee run out 0
M. Starc run out 17
X. Doherty not out 2
Extras (lb-2, w-11) 13
Total (all out, 40.5 overs) 158
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-37 3-37 4-60 5-74 6-81 7-95 8-104 9-153
Bowling: Malinga 8.5-0-42-1 (w-2), Kulasekera 8-1-29-0, Maharoof 8-1-18-2, Mathews 4-0-26-1, Perera 7-1-29-2, Herath 5-1-12-1 (w-1)
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene not out 61
T. Dilshan c D. Hussey b McKay 45
K. Sangakkara c Doherty b Lee 30
D. Chandimal not out 6
Extras (lb-5, w-5) 10
Total (for two wickets, 24.1 overs) 152
Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, T. Perera, M. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath.
Fall of wickets: 1-74 2-133
Bowling: Lee 7-0-42-1 (w-2), Starc 4-0-32-0 (w-1), McKay 6-1-23-1 (w-1), Christian 5.1-0-32-0 (w-1), Doherty 2-0-18-0.
