French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia in the ninth match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring India, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Australia innings
M. Wade c Jayawardene b Kulasekara 5
D. Warner c Sangakkara b Maharoof 7
P. Forrest c Maharoof b Mathews 104
M. Clarke c Perera b Mathews 72
M. Hussey b Malinga 21
D. Hussey not out 40
D. Christian st Sangakkara b Herath 6
B. Lee not out 20
Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3) 5
Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 280
Did not bat: R. Harris, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-27 3-181 4-201 5-243 6-250
Bowling: Malinga 10-0-56-1 (2w), Kulasekara 10-0-59-1, Maharoof 10-0-40-1, Herath 9-0-45-1, Mathews 7-0-43-2, Perera 4-0-35-0 (1w)
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene st Wade b Doherty 85
T. Dilshan c Forrest b Hilfenhaus 3
K. Sangakkara c Warner b Christian 22
D. Chandimal lbw b Harris 80
L. Thirimanne c Hilfenhaus b Christian 24
A. Mathews c Warner b Christian 24
F. Maharoof c Harris b Hilfenhaus 5
T. Perera not out 21
N. Kulasekara not out 4
Extras (b-1 lb-6, w-8) 15
Total (seven wickets, 49.2 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-55 2-90 3-153 4-202 5-243 6-250 7-267
Did not bat: L. Malinga, R. Herath
Bowling: Lee 9.2-0-63-0, Hilfenhaus 10-0-51-2 (2w), Harris 6-0-43-1 (1w), Christian 8-0-53-3 (1w), Doherty 10-1-35-1, Clarke 5-0-27-0, D. Hussey 1-0-4-0
Sri Lanka won by three wickets.
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher;
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.