Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 87 runs in a Tri-series one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Australia innings
D. Warner c Raina b Jadeja 68
S. Watson c Yadav b Kumar 1
P. Forrest b Kumar 7
M. Hussey run out 10
D. Hussey c Dhoni b Yadav 54
M. Wade c Dhoni b Yadav 56
D. Christian c Jadeja b Sehwag 24
C. McKay st Dhoni b Sehwag 1
B. Lee c Kohli b Sehwag 4
X. Doherty not out 13
Extras (lb-9, w-5) 14
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 252
Did not bat: B. Hilfenhaus
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-26 3-57 4-107 5-201 6-212 7-217 8-232 9-252
Bowling: P. Kumar 10-1-37-2 (w-2), I. Pathan 5-1-28-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-45-0 (w-1), U. Yadav 6-0-39-2 (w-2), R. Jadeja 10-0-51-1, V. Sehwag 9-0-43-3
India innings
V. Sehwag c & b Hilfenhaus 5
S. Tendulkar run out 14
G. Gambhir b McKay 23
V. Kohli c Christian b Watson 21
S. Raina c Wade b Watson 8
M. Dhoni lbw Hilfenhaus 14
R. Jadeja c Watson b Christian 8
R. Ashwin c M. Hussey b Lee 26
I. Pathan c Watson b Doherty 22
P. Kumar b Doherty 1
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-8, nb-3) 23
Total (all out; 39.3 overs) 165
Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-35 3-79 4-83 5-89 6-104 7-126 8-156 9-163
Bowling: B. Lee 8-0-26-1 (nb-1, w-2), B. Hilfenhaus 8-1-50-2 (nb-1, w-5), C. McKay 6-0-27-1 (nb-1), D.Hussey 2-0-7-0, D. Christian 3-0-8-1 (w-1), S. Watson 5-2-9-2, X. Doherty 7.3-0-26-2
