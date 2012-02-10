Feb 10 Scoreboard from the third match of
the tri-series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Perth on
Friday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field
Australia innings
D. Warner b Mathews 34
M. Wade c Sangakkara b Kulasekara 1
R. Ponting lbw b Malinga 1
M. Clarke c Jayawardene b Mathews 57
M. Hussey c & b Kulasekara 23
D. Hussey c Thirimanne b Malinga 27
D. Christian st Sangakkara b Senanayake 33
R. Harris c Kulasekara b Senanayake 3
C. McKay c Thirimanne b Prasad 25
M. Starc c Tharanga b Prasad 14
X. Doherty not out 2
Extras (lb-6, w-5) 11
Total (all out; 49.1 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-26 3-50 4-81 5-130 6-186 7-190 8-192
9-224
Bowling: Malinga 10-0-48-2 (4w), Kulasekara 10-0-39-2, Mathews
9-0-37-2 (1w), Prasad 9.1-0-55-2, Senanayake 10-0-45-2, Dilshan
1-0-1-0
Sri Lanka innings
U. Tharanga c Clarke b Starc 5
T. Dilshan c Wade b Harris 40
K. Sangakkara run out 22
D. Chandimal lbw b Clarke 37
M. Jayawardene c Wade b Christian 13
L. Thirimanne b Doherty 3
A. Mathews c Christian b Starc 64
N. Kulasekara c Wade b Christian 8
S. Senanayake st Wade b Doherty 9
L. Malinga c Wade b McKay 1
D. Prasad not out 15
Extras (lb-3, w-6) 9
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 226
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-61 3-88 4-110 5-119 6-129 7-143 8-175
9-180
Bowling: Harris 10-0-43-1, Starc 9.5-0-50-2 (2w), McKay
10-0-50-1 (2w), Christian 8-1-47-2 (1w), Doherty 10-0-24-2,
Clarke 2-0-9-1
Australia won by five runs.
