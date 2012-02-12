Feb 12 Scoreboard from the fourth match of the triangular series between Australia and India at Adelaide on Sunday. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Australia innings D. Warner run out 18 R. Ponting c Kohli b V. Kumar 6 M. Clarke b Yadav 38 P. Forrest c V. Kumar b Yadav 66 D. Hussey c Sehwag b Zaheer 72 D. Christian run out 39 M. Wade b V. Kumar 16 R. Harris not out 2 C. McKay run out 3 Extras (lb-4, w-4, nb-1) 9 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 269 Did not bat: M. Starc, X. Doherty Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-53 3-81 4-179 5-235 6-254 7-265 8-269 Bowling: Zaheer 10-0-46-1, V. Kumar 10-1-58-2 (1nb, 1w), Jadeja 10-0-50-0 (1w), Yadav 10-1-49-2 (1w), Ashwin 8-0-47-0, Sharma 2-0-15-0 India innings G. Gambhir lbw b McKay 92 V. Sehwag c Hussey b Mckay 20 V. Kohli c Forrest b McKay 18 R. Sharma c Starc b Harris 33 S. Raina b Doherty 38 MS Dhoni not out 44 R. Jadeja c Ponting b Doherty 12 R. Ashwin not out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-9, nb-1) 12 Total (six wickets, 49.4 overs) 270 Did not bat: V. Kumar, Z. Khan, U. Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-52 2-90 3-166 4-178 5-239 6-257 Bowling: Harris 10-0-57-1 (1w), Starc 8-0-49-0 (1w), McKay 9.4-1-53-3 (1nb, 2w), Christian 10-0-45-0, Hussey 3-0-13-0, Doherty 9-0-51-2 (2w) India won by four wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)