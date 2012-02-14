Feb 14 Scoreboard from the triangular
series one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at
Adelaide on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Sri Lanka innings
U. Tharanga c Dhoni b V. Kumar 0
T. Dilshan c Dhoni b Pathan 16
K. Sangakkara c Gambhir b Ashwin 31
D. Chandimal run out 81
M. Jayawardene lbw b V. Kumar 43
A. Mathews run out 17
T. Perera c Kohli b Ashwin 5
N. Kulasekara c Gambhir b V. Kumar 12
S. Senanayake not out 22
L. Malinga run out 0
R. Herath not out 1
Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8
Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-28 3-79 4-173 5-178 6-184 7-210 8-232
9-235
Bowling: V. Kumar 10-1-46-3 (1w), Pathan 9-0-38-1 (2w), Yadav
9-0-51-0, Ashwin 10-1-30-2, Jadeja 10-0-58-0, Sharma 2-0-10-0
(2w)
India innings
G. Gambhir run out 91
S. Tendulkar c Sangakkara b Kulasekara 15
V. Kohli lbw b Perera 15
R. Sharma run out 15
S. Raina c Sangakkara b Malinga 8
MS Dhoni not out 58
R. Jadeja c Jayawardene b Perera 3
R. Ashwin c Senanayake b Malinga 14
I. Pathan run out 8
V. Kumar run out 1
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (lb-1, w-6, nb-1) 8
Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-61 3-94 4-118 5-178 6-184 7-212 8-223
9-233
Bowling: Malinga 10-1-53-2 (1w), Kulasekara 10-0-39-1 (1w),
Mathews 5-0-35-0 (1nb, 1w), Perera 9-0-45-2 (1w), Herath
10-1-33-0 (1w), Senanayake 6-0-30-0
Match tied.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond;
to query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)