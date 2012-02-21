Feb 21 Scoreboard in the eighth match of
the one-day international Tri-series between India and Sri Lanka
at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene c Sehwag b Pathan 45
T. Dilshan c Patel b Ashwin 51
K. Sangakkara c Tendulkar b Yadav 8
D. Chandimal b Pathan 38
L. Thirimanne c Raina b Ashwin 62
A. Mathews not out 49
T. Perera b Raina 10
F. Maharoof not out 4
Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-18 nb-1) 22
Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 289
Did not bat: N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-104 3-124 4-195 5-244 6-265
Bowling: Kumar 8-1-48-0 (1nb), Pathan 10-0-54-2 (4w), Yadav
8-0-58-1 (2w), Jadeja 10-0-43-0 (1w), Ashwin 10-0-50-2 (4w),
Sehwag 2-0-9-0, Raina 1-0-10-1 (1w), Kohli 1-0-14-0 (2w)
India innings
V. Sehwag c Kulasekara b Malinga 0
S. Tendulkar b Kulasekara 22
G. Gambhir c Perera b Kulasekara 29
V. Kohli c Kulasekara b Perera 66
S. Raina c Thirimanne b Maharoof 32
R. Jadeja b Kulasekara 17
I. Pathan c & b Perera 47
P. Patel c Malinga b Perera 4
R. Ashwin c Sangakkara b Malinga 5
V. Kumar c sub b Perera 0
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (lb-7 w-9) 16
Total (all out, 45.1 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-38 3-54 4-146 5-172 6-191 7-215
8-232 9-233
Bowling: Malinga 8-0-55-2 (2w), Kulasekara 9-0-40-3 (4w),
Maharoof 10-1-52-1, Mathews 4-0-12-0, Perera 7.1-0-37-4, Herath
7-0-35-0 (1w)
Sri Lanka won by 51 runs.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Mehaffey; to
query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)