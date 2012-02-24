(Updates after Sri Lanka win) Feb 24 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia in the ninth match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring India, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Australia innings M. Wade c Jayawardene b Kulasekara 5 D. Warner c Sangakkara b Maharoof 7 P. Forrest c Maharoof b Mathews 104 M. Clarke c Perera b Mathews 72 M. Hussey b Malinga 21 D. Hussey not out 40 D. Christian st Sangakkara b Herath 6 B. Lee not out 20 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3) 5 Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 280 Did not bat: R. Harris, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-27 3-181 4-201 5-243 6-250 Bowling: Malinga 10-0-56-1 (2w), Kulasekara 10-0-59-1, Maharoof 10-0-40-1, Herath 9-0-45-1, Mathews 7-0-43-2, Perera 4-0-35-0 (1w) Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene st Wade b Doherty 85 T. Dilshan c Forrest b Hilfenhaus 3 K. Sangakkara c Warner b Christian 22 D. Chandimal lbw b Harris 80 L. Thirimanne c Hilfenhaus b Christian 24 A. Mathews c Warner b Christian 24 F. Maharoof c Harris b Hilfenhaus 5 T. Perera not out 21 N. Kulasekara not out 4 Extras (b-1 lb-6, w-8) 15 Total (seven wickets, 49.2 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-55 2-90 3-153 4-202 5-243 6-250 7-267 Did not bat: L. Malinga, R. Herath Bowling: Lee 9.2-0-63-0, Hilfenhaus 10-0-51-2 (2w), Harris 6-0-43-1 (1w), Christian 8-0-53-3 (1w), Doherty 10-1-35-1, Clarke 5-0-27-0, D. Hussey 1-0-4-0 Sri Lanka won by three wickets. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher; Please double-click on: for more cricket stories