Golf-Jutanugarn wins LPGA event with monster birdie putt in playoff
June 11 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand sank a monster birdie putt to win a playoff at the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday and almost certainly assume the world number one ranking.
Feb 28 Scoreboard after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 11th match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring Australia, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.
India won the toss and elected to field.
Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Sehwag b Jadeja 22 T. Dilshan not out 160 K. Sangakkara b Kumar 105 T. Perera run out 3 A. Mathews c Ashwin b Zaheer 14 D. Chandimal not out 2 Extras (lb-3, w-11) 14 Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 320
Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, F. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-249 3-279 4-309
Bowling: Zaheer 9-0-61-1 (2w), Kumar 9-0-64-1 (4w), Yadav 8-0-56-0, Jadeja 9-0-43-1, Ashwin 10-0-52-0, Sehwag 3-0-24-0, Raina 2-0-17-0
India innings V. Sehwag c Dilshan b Maharoof 30 S. Tendulkar lbw b Malinga 39 G. Gambhir run out 63 V. Kohli not out 133 S. Raina not out 40 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-6) 16 Total (three wickets; 36.4 overs) 321
Did not bat: MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, Z. Khan, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-86 3-201
Bowling: Malinga 7.4-0-96-1 (2w), Kulasekara 8-0-71-0 (1w), Maharoof 3-0-21-0, Perera 7-0-59-0 (1w), Mathews 7-0-44-0, Herath 4-0-20-0 (1w)
India won by seven wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Mark Meadows)
