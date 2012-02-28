Feb 28 Scoreboard after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 11th match of the one-day international Tri-series, also featuring Australia, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

India won the toss and elected to field.

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Sehwag b Jadeja 22 T. Dilshan not out 160 K. Sangakkara b Kumar 105 T. Perera run out 3 A. Mathews c Ashwin b Zaheer 14 D. Chandimal not out 2 Extras (lb-3, w-11) 14 Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 320

Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, F. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath

Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-249 3-279 4-309

Bowling: Zaheer 9-0-61-1 (2w), Kumar 9-0-64-1 (4w), Yadav 8-0-56-0, Jadeja 9-0-43-1, Ashwin 10-0-52-0, Sehwag 3-0-24-0, Raina 2-0-17-0

India innings V. Sehwag c Dilshan b Maharoof 30 S. Tendulkar lbw b Malinga 39 G. Gambhir run out 63 V. Kohli not out 133 S. Raina not out 40 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-6) 16 Total (three wickets; 36.4 overs) 321

Did not bat: MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, Z. Khan, U. Yadav

Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-86 3-201

Bowling: Malinga 7.4-0-96-1 (2w), Kulasekara 8-0-71-0 (1w), Maharoof 3-0-21-0, Perera 7-0-59-0 (1w), Mathews 7-0-44-0, Herath 4-0-20-0 (1w)

India won by seven wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Mark Meadows)