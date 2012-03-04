March 4 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the first final of the one-day international Tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Australia innings D. Warner b Prasad 163 M. Wade c Herath b Kulasekara 64 S. Watson c Thirimanne b Maharoof 21 D. Christian c Sangakkara b Prasad 10 D. Hussey c & b Herath 1 M. Clarke c Jayawardene b Malinga 37 M. Hussey not out 19 Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 321 Did not bat: B. Lee, J. Pattinson, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus Fall of wickets: 1-136 2-186 3-223 4-224 5-288 6-321 Bowling: Malinga 8-0-74-1 (3w), Kulasekara 10-0-60-1 (1w), Maharoof 9-0-64-1, Dilshan 9-0-35-0, Prasad 7-0-51-2, Herath 7-0-36-1 (1w) Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Wade b Lee 14 T. Dilshan b Lee 27 K. Sangakkara c Watson b Lee 42 D. Chandimal c Pattinson b D. Hussey 14 L. Thirimanne c Wade b Hussey 14 U. Tharanga c Hussey b Watson 60 F. Maharoof c Christian b Hussey 8 N. Kulasekara c Doherty b Hussey 73 D. Prasad not out 31 R. Herath c Doherty b Watson 5 L. Malinga c Hussey b Watson 1 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-11, nb-2) 17 Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-52 3-93 4-115 5-125 6-144 7-248 8-285 9-301 10-306 Bowling: Lee 9-1-59-3 (1nb, 4w) Hilfenhaus 4-0-46-0 (1w), Pattinson 5-0-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Watson 9.2-0-33-3, Doherty 10-0-39-0 (2w), Hussey 8-0-43-4 (1w), Christian 4-0-33-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on: for more cricket stories