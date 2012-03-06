March 6 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in the second final of the one-day international Tri-series final at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first Australia innings M. Wade b Dilshan 14 D. Warner c Dilshan b Malinga 100 S. Watson run out 15 M. Clarke run out 117 M. Hussey b Malinga 6 D. Hussey b Malinga 7 D. Christian not out 4 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2 nb-1) 8 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 271 Did not bat: B. Lee, J. Pattinson, X. Doherty, C. McKay Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-56 3-240 4-256 5-266 6-271 Bowling: Dilshan 10-0-40-1, Kulasekara 10-0-57-0 (w-1), Malinga 10-1-40-3, Maharoof 10-0-71-0 (nb-1), Herath 10-0-58-0 (w-1) Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene lbw Pattinson 80 T. Dilshan c M. Hussey b Lee 106 K. Sangakkara not out 51 D. Chandimal not out 17 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-9 nb-3) 20 Total (for two wickets, 44.2 overs) 274 Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, U. Tharanga, C. Kapugedera, F. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath Fall of wickets: 1-179 2-234 Bowling: Lee 8-1-41-1 (w-3), C McKay 9-0-51-0 (nb-1), Pattinson 8-1-47-1 (nb-2, w-3), Doherty 9-0-55-0, Christian 4-0-29-0, D. Hussey 1-0-8-0 (w-1), Watson 5.2-0-35-0 Best of three match finals series tied at 1-1. Third match at Adelaide Oval on Thursday (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mark Meadows) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)) Please click on for more cricket stories