March 8 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the third final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday to win the one-day international Tri-series which also included India. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first Australia M. Wade c Sangakkara b Herath 49 D. Warner c Sangakkara b Maharoof 48 S. Watson c Herath b Dilshan 19 M. Hussey run out 1 D. Hussey lbw b Maharoof 19 P. Forrest b Herath 3 D. Christian c Jayawardene b Maharoof 19 B. Lee b Kulasekara 32 C. McKay c Maharoof b Herath 28 X. Doherty not out 5 N. Lyon c sub b Kulasekara 0 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-3) 8 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-115 3-119 4-123 5-135 6-151 7-177 8-217 9-231 Bowling: Dilshan 10-1-41-1, Kulasekara 9.3-0-40-2, Malinga 10-0-69-0, Maharoof 10-0-40-3, Herath 10-0-36-3 Sri Lanka M. Jayawardene b McKay 15 T. Dilshan c Hussey b Lee 8 K. Sangakkara c Watson b Lee 19 D. Chandimal lbw b McKay 5 L. Thirimanne c Warner b Watson 30 U. Tharanga c Wade b Watson 71 C. Kapugedera c Wade b McKay 7 N. Kulasekara c Lyon b Lee 15 F. Maharoof not out 18 R. Herath b McKay 0 L. Malinga b McKay 6 Extras (lb-9, w-12) 21 Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-47 3-52 4-53 5-113 6-142 7-172 8-204 9-205 Bowling: Lee 8-0-59-3, Doherty 8-0-49-0, McKay 9.5-1-28-5, Watson 7-0-13-2, Lyon 8-0-36-0, Christian 8-1-21-0 Australia win best-of-three match finals series 2-1. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Jimenez) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)) Please click on for more cricket stories