March 8 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri
Lanka by 16 runs in the third final at the Adelaide Oval on
Thursday to win the one-day international Tri-series which also
included India.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first
Australia
M. Wade c Sangakkara b Herath 49
D. Warner c Sangakkara b Maharoof 48
S. Watson c Herath b Dilshan 19
M. Hussey run out 1
D. Hussey lbw b Maharoof 19
P. Forrest b Herath 3
D. Christian c Jayawardene b Maharoof 19
B. Lee b Kulasekara 32
C. McKay c Maharoof b Herath 28
X. Doherty not out 5
N. Lyon c sub b Kulasekara 0
Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-3) 8
Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-115 3-119 4-123 5-135 6-151 7-177
8-217 9-231
Bowling: Dilshan 10-1-41-1, Kulasekara 9.3-0-40-2, Malinga
10-0-69-0, Maharoof 10-0-40-3, Herath 10-0-36-3
Sri Lanka
M. Jayawardene b McKay 15
T. Dilshan c Hussey b Lee 8
K. Sangakkara c Watson b Lee 19
D. Chandimal lbw b McKay 5
L. Thirimanne c Warner b Watson 30
U. Tharanga c Wade b Watson 71
C. Kapugedera c Wade b McKay 7
N. Kulasekara c Lyon b Lee 15
F. Maharoof not out 18
R. Herath b McKay 0
L. Malinga b McKay 6
Extras (lb-9, w-12) 21
Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-47 3-52 4-53 5-113 6-142 7-172 8-204
9-205
Bowling: Lee 8-0-59-3, Doherty 8-0-49-0, McKay 9.5-1-28-5,
Watson 7-0-13-2, Lyon 8-0-36-0, Christian 8-1-21-0
Australia win best-of-three match finals series 2-1.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Jimenez)
