Australia's Michael Clarke chops a ball from Umesh Yadav onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Australia captain Michael Clarke has been ruled out of Friday's triangular series match against Sri Lanka in Sydney with a right hamstring injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The selectors will name the Australian squad for the next bunch of matches in the series on Tuesday where they will also have to choose a replacement captain for Friday's fixture.

"Michael Clarke sustained a low grade right hamstring strain in the ODI versus India in Adelaide on Sunday," Australia team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"He had scans today (Monday) that confirmed the low grade nature of the injury.

"He will not recover in time to play in Australia's next... game on Friday in Sydney against Sri Lanka but I will assess him later this week and decide on his availability for the game in Brisbane on Sunday 19 February against India."

Clarke broke the news of his injury first on Twitter.

"Nice to back in Sydney... Having a scan this afternoon so will keep you all informed... Feeling very positive. Thanks for the concern," Clarke tweeted earlier on Monday.

After getting his scan reports, Clarke was happy that the injury was a minor one and said he hoped to be back for Australia's match against India.

"I have a grade one hamstring strain so will be out of Friday's game vs SL but hopefully be back for Sunday against India in Brisbane. Good news," he said.

India play Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Tuesday in the fifth match of the triangular series.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)