Feb 21 Tri-series standings after Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. P W L T BP* Total Australia 5 3 2 0 2 14 Sri Lanka 5 2 2 1 1 11 India 6 2 3 1 0 10 * Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition. - - Previous results: Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne - - Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated: Feb 24 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Hobart Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250) ^ If required (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by John Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)