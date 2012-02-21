Feb 21 Tri-series standings after Sri
Lanka beat India by 51 runs at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.
P W L T BP* Total
Australia 5 3 2 0 2 14
Sri Lanka 5 2 2 1 1 11
India 6 2 3 1 0 10
* Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25
times that of the opposition.
- -
Previous results:
Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane
Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney
Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide
Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide
Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth
Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth
Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne
- -
Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at
0320 GMT unless stated:
Feb 24 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Hobart
Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney
Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart
Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne
Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane
Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide
Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250)
^ If required
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by John
Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email
