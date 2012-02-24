Feb 24 Tri-series standings after Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. P W L T BP* Total Sri Lanka 6 3 2 1 1 15 Australia 6 3 3 0 2 14 India 6 2 3 1 0 10 * Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition. - - Previous results: Feb 21 - Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in Brisbane Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne - - Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated: Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250) ^ If required (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher)