Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 24 Tri-series standings after Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. P W L T BP* Total Sri Lanka 6 3 2 1 1 15 Australia 6 3 3 0 2 14 India 6 2 3 1 0 10 * Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition. - - Previous results: Feb 21 - Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in Brisbane Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne - - Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated: Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250) ^ If required (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.