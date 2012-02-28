Feb 28 Tri-series standings after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday. P W L T BP* Total Australia 7 4 3 0 3 19 Sri Lanka 7 3 3 1 1 15 India 8 3 4 1 1 15 * Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition - - Previous results: Feb 26 - Australia beat India by 87 runs in Sydney Feb 24 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets in Hobart Feb 21 - Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in Brisbane Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne - - Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated: Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250) ^ If required (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)