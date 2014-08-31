Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke watches the international rugby union match between Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien/Files

HARARE Australia’s dismal day got worse when captain Michael Clarke revealed on Sunday that he would take no further part in the triangular series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Clarke will head back to Australia after a recurrence of a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the first two games and which will raise questions over his selection for the third.

There seemed no need to risk the 33-year-old against Zimbabwe if there was a chance of the injury re-occurring as Australia had scored 677 runs in 100 overs in their two games before Sunday’s defeat.

As it turned out he was the mainstay of his side’s batting effort in the shock three-wicket loss to Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 68 in a paltry total 209 for nine.

That score may have been boosted had he not retired hurt in the 43rd over, no longer able to bear the pain. He returned with two balls left in the innings at the fall of the ninth wicket to ensure his side could complete their overs.

“The hamstring is not great, I’ve done it again,” Clarke said at the post-match presentation. “I will be on a place back to Australia in the next 24 hours to try and get it sorted out.”

He will now work towards being fit for the one-day international series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates starting on Oct. 7.

Australia’s next match in the triangular series is on Tuesday against South Africa when George Bailey is expected to lead the side.

