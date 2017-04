HARARE Aug 31 Captain Elton Chigumbura hit a fluent half-century as Zimbabwe secured a shock three-wicket win over Australia, only their second ever victory over the four-times world champions, in the triangular series on Sunday.

After electing to bat, Australia were restricted to 209 for nine in their 50 overs, a target Zimbabwe reached with two overs to spare as Chigumbura finished unbeaten on 52. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)