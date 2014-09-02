HARARE, Sept 2 A swashbuckling innings from Mitchell Marsh helped Australia bounce back from two successive defeats to beat South Africa by 62 runs in the triangular one-day series on Tuesday.

Marsh plundered an unbeaten 86 off 51 balls, including seven sixes and three in a row off fast bowler Dale Steyn, to take his side to 282 for seven in 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

South Africa were then bowled out for 220 in 44 overs despite 126 from Faf du Plessis who scored a second consecutive century against Australia.

Australia's win came after an embarrassing defeat on Sunday to hosts Zimbabwe and a seven-wicket loss to South Africa last Wednesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Neville Dalton; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)