Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
HARARE South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 61 runs in the third one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Australia, at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Scores: South Africa 231 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 76, Hashim Amla 66; Prosper Utseya 5-36) v Zimbabwe 170 all out in 38.3 overs (Sean Williams 46; Ryan McLaren 3-24)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.