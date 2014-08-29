HARARE South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 61 runs in the third one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Australia, at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Scores: South Africa 231 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 76, Hashim Amla 66; Prosper Utseya 5-36) v Zimbabwe 170 all out in 38.3 overs (Sean Williams 46; Ryan McLaren 3-24)