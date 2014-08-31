All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
HARARE Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets in the triangular series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Scores:
Australia 209 for nine in 50 overs (M. Clarke 68 not out) v Zimbabwe 211 for seven in 48 overs (E. Chigumbura 52 not out; N. Lyon 4-44)
(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.