HARARE Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets in the triangular series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Scores:

Australia 209 for nine in 50 overs (M. Clarke 68 not out) v Zimbabwe 211 for seven in 48 overs (E. Chigumbura 52 not out; N. Lyon 4-44)

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)