Aug 27 South Africa beat Australia by seven wickets in the second one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Scores:

Australia 327 for seven in 50 overs (A. Finch 102, G. Bailey 66, P. Hughes 51; Imran Tahir 2-45) v South Africa 328 for three in 46.4 overs (AB de Villiers 136 not out, F. Du Plessis 106) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)