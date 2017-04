HARARE, Sept 4 South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 63 runs on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club to set up a final showdown with Australia in the triangular series.

Scores: South Africa 271 for six wickets in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 121, JP Duminy 51) v Zimbabwe 208 all out in 47.2 overs (Brendan Taylor 79) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)