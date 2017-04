July 11 India captain MS Dhoni smashed 16 off the first four balls of the final over to win the Tri Nation series with a thrilling one wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Port of Spain on Thursday.

After bowling out Sri Lanka for 201, India were facing defeat at 167 for eight but, needing 15 to win off the final over, Dhoni smashed Shaminda Eranga for a six and a four and then won the game with another six with two balls to spare. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ken Ferris)