July 7 Sri Lanka were reeling at 60 for three after 19 overs when their Tri-Nation Series match against West Indies was suspended for the day because of persistent rain at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

West Indies paceman Kemar Roach, extracting bounce and movement off the seam, took two for 19 in seven impressive overs to put the Sri Lanka top order under immediate pressure before steady rain drove the players from the field.

The Sri Lankans had been reduced to 29 for three before Kumar Sangakkara, 11 not out, and Lahiru Thirimanne, with 13, shared in an unbroken partnership of 31 to give the visitors' total a measure of respectability.

The match will resume on Monday when West Indies will aim to push on for a victory that would earn them a place in Thursday's final, against either Sri Lanka or Champions Trophy winners India.

West Indies have nine points from three games with India on five from three and Sri Lanka also on five, but from just two games. Sri Lanka are scheduled to face India on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, West Indies made early inroads.

Upul Tharanga was removed for seven, caught in the covers by a diving Darren Bravo off Jason Holder, and fellow opener Mahela Jayawardene, the very next ball, top-edged a bouncer from Roach to be caught at point, also for seven.

Tottering at 19 for two, Sri Lanka then lost Dinesh Chandimal for two just two overs later when a superb off-cutter from Roach pitched on a length before nipping back in to hit the batsman's off-stump as he attempted to drive.

Sangakkara and Thirimanne dug in to consolidate, and pushed the score to 50 after 15 overs before the rain came just four overs later to halt play for the day.

West Indies, who won their first two games of the tournament before suffering a one-sided loss to India on Friday, were without their captain Dwayne Bravo on Sunday.

Bravo, suspended for one match for a slow over-rate during Friday's defeat by India, was replaced as captain by Kieron Pollard. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)