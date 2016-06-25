Darren Bravo scored an enterprising century as West Indies rallied from a poor start to reach the final of the triangular one-day international series with a commanding 100-run victory over South Africa in Barbados on Friday.

Asked to bat, West Indies were dismissed for 285 in 49.5 overs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, with left-hander Bravo blasting 12 fours and four sixes in his almost run-a-ball knock of 102, while Kieron Pollard chipped in with a brisk 62.

Although the hosts made a shaky start in the 'do-or-die' match where a spot in the final against Australia was on the line, Bravo and Pollard led a recover from 21 for four with a fifth-wicket partnership of 156 in 25 overs.

Other useful contributions came from West Indies captain Jason Holder, with a quickfire 40 off 46 balls, and Carlos Brathwaite, with 33 not out.

Right-arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the pick of South Africa's attack, taking 3-31 in his 10 overs while seamer Chris Morris took 3-63.

In reply, South Africa lost early wickets as fast-medium bowler Shannon Gabriel and off-spinner Sunil Narine ripped through their top order to leave the Proteas reeling at 65-6 in the 18th over.

Farhaan Behardien (35), Wayne Parnell (28) and tailenders Morne Morkel (32 not out) and Imran Tahir (29) provided some resistance with the bat but South Africa's asking rate kept climbing until they were bowled out for 185 in 46 overs.

Gabriel finished with figures of 3-17 from five overs and Narine took 3-28 from 10, while Holder was economical with a return of 1-33.

West Indies and Australia will meet in Sunday's final at the same venue.

