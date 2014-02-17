WELLINGTON List of test match triple centurions after Brendon McCullum became the first New Zealand player to pass 300 on the fifth and final day of the second test against India at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.
Score Player Country Opponent Year
400* Brian Lara West Indies England 2004
380 Matthew Hayden Australia Zimbabwe 2003
375 Lara West Indies England 1994
374 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka South Africa 2006
365* Garry Sobers West Indies Pakistan 1958
364 Len Hutton England Australia 1938
340 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka India 1997
337 Hanif Mohammad Pakistan West Indies 1958
336* Wally Hammond England New Zealand 1933
334* Mark Taylor Australia Pakistan 1998
334 Don Bradman Australia England 1930
333 Graham Gooch England India 1990
333 Chris Gayle West Indies Sri Lanka 2010
329* Michael Clarke Australia India 2012
329 Inzamam-ul-Haq Pakistan New Zealand 2002
325 Andy Sandham England West Indies 1930
319 Virender Sehwag India South Africa 2008
319 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2014
317 Gayle West Indies South Africa 2005
313 Younis Khan Pakistan Sri Lanka 2009
311* Hashim Amla South Africa England 2012
311 Bob Simpson Australia England 1964
310 John Edrich England New Zealand 1965
309 Sehwag India Pakistan 2004
307 Bob Cowper Australia England 1966
304 Bradman Australia England 1934
302 Lawrence Rowe West Indies England 1974
302 Brendon McCullum New Zealand India 2014
* indicates not out
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)