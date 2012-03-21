By Brian Murgatroyd
DUBAI, March 21 Afghanistan and Namibia,
unbeaten in the group stages of the qualifying tournament for
this year's World Twenty20 Cup, meet on Thursday in a match
which will secure the victors a tr i p to Sri Lanka.
The losers of Thursday's match will have a second chance to
play in the World Cup this September although they will have to
ba ttle with C anada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland.
Afghanistan are favourites for Thursday's match after
winning the qualifying tournament two years ago which secured
them a place in the last World Cup. Namibia played in the 2003
World Cup where they lost each of their six matches.
Between them, the two teams can boast the top two
run-scorers, with Namibian opening batsman Raymond van Schoor
(323 runs) ahead of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (261).
Shahzad is the man who reverse-swept Pakistan spinner Saeed
Ajmal for six in a one-day international in Sharjah last month.
With the chance of a return to the big time, the Namibians
could be forgiven for feeling nervous, especially now they are
potentially one game away from achieving their goal.
However, captain Sarel Burger was emphatic about whether or
not his side was under pressure.
"No," he told the ICC website (icc-cricket.yahoo.net)broadcast
interview. "When the tournament started it was a long road to
go (but) with the hard work we have already done it is now for
the team to stick together and pull it off for the final game."
Afghanistan have welcomed back former coach Kabir Khan for
this tournament after he spent a period coaching the UAE
national team and captain Nawroz Mangal credited him with the
team's unbeaten form leading into the final stages.
"This event has been great and we couldn't have done it
without Kabir Khan our coach who has helped us get this far,"
Nawroz said in an ICC media release.
"Namibia are a good side whom we have faced before both in
2009 at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier and also we played a
warmup fixture against them ahead of this tournament but we are
confident we will qualify for Sri Lanka later this year."
Afghanistan will be without several key players for the
latter stages of the tournament with opening bowlers Hamid
Hassan and Shapoor Zadran and opening batsman Noor Ali all
absent with injuries.
