March 2 A professional Twenty20 cricket
league is scheduled to start in the United States next year, the
chief executive of Cricket Holdings America LLC (CHALLC) Keith
Wyness said on Friday.
Wyness, a former chief executive of English Premier League
Everton and Scottish Premier League Aberdeen, is responsible for
a business plan including the sale of Twenty20 franchises for a
professional league.
CHALLC is a joint venture between New Zealand Cricket and
the United States of America Cricket Association for the
development of cricket within the United States.
"At present we are looking at a target date of starting
games in the summer of 2013," Wyness said in a statement
released by CHALLC. "We will certainly have leadup events
through 2012.
"Without a doubt Twenty20 is the format that is going to
achieve most visibility and penetration in the USA - that is
what we expect to happen.
"However, we will also be supporting other forms of the game
if there is a need and desire as we move forward."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)
