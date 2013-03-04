Twenty20 world champions West Indies enjoyed a second easy win over Zimbabwe with a 41-run victory in Antigua on Sunday.

Lendl Simmons continued his good form with 41 and Kieron Pollard hit an unbeaten 45 from 39 balls as West Indies made 158 for seven in their allotted overs.

Zimbabwe got off to a poor start in response with West Indies leg spinner Samuel Badree claiming three wickets to have the tourists struggling at 33 for three in the eighth over.

The run chase never looked on from that point, Hamilton Masakadza hitting an unbeaten 53 with little support at the other end.

West Indies won the two-game series 2-0.

Simmons blasted six sixes in an unbeaten 63 on Saturday to lead West Indies to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

A two-test series between the teams starts in Barbados on March 12.

