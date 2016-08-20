Rain and a soggy outfield continued to ruin the fourth test between West Indies and India in Trinidad as play was washed out without a bowl being bowled on Saturday.

It means only 22 overs have been completed in three days at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The final match of the series now seems destined for a draw, with India already 2-0 up in the contest.

A draw will cost India top spot to Pakistan in the International Cricket Council rankings.

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards is among those critical of the apparent lack of modern equipment on hand to speed up the process of drying the outfield.

"Folks here have some questions to answer," he said on television commentary. "Not having a super sopper is unacceptable."

West Indies will eventually resume on 62 for two in their first innings, their score when play was first halted on Thursday.

