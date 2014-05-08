May 8 Former World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore will help Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland and United Arab Emirates prepare for next year's 50-over tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The 60-year-old Australian will work with the International Cricket Council's high performance manager and each of the four teams in an advisory and support role.

Whatmore led Sri Lanka to the 1996 World Cup and has also coached Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with the leading associate and affiliate teams during such a memorable period in world cricket," Whatmore, who was born in Sri Lanka but played seven tests and a one-day international for Australia, said in a statement.

"We have seen some amazing performances recently from these teams, and, over the next 10 months, I look forward to being able to assist in honing their performances even further."

The tournament begins in February. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)