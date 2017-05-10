Opener Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 85 as Pakistan crawled to 169 for two on a rain-affected first day of the series-deciding third test against West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday.

A decision by West Indies captain Jason Holder to send Pakistan in to bat backfired, as the visitors lost only one early wicket, Shan Masood for nine, at Windsor Park in Roseau.

The only other wicket to fall was Babar Azam for 55.

Younus Khan, in his 118th and final test, was not out 10 at stumps. Younus received a guard of honour from West Indies players as he walked to the crease and proceeded to make a slow start, facing 44 balls and still waiting for his first boundary.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq is also playing his final test.

Azhar batted all day, facing 219 balls in an obdurate knock, inching within sight of his 14th test century. He hit two sixes and seven fours.

West Indies bowlers toiled diligently, and at least could take some solace from keeping the run-rate low on a day when only 69 overs were possible due to rain.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph and off-spinner Roston Chase took one wicket each, while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was economical, conceded 32 runs in 19 overs.

Pakistan made two changes from the team that lost the second test, bringing in pace bowler Hasan Ali for leg-spinner Shadab Khan, with Masood replacing Ahmed Shehzad.

West Indies were unchanged for the match after they pulled off a surprising 106-run victory in the second test in Barbados following a seven-wicket loss in the first game in Jamaica.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)