West Indies' Roston Chase retired hurt as the hosts crawled to 218 for five against Pakistan in their first innings on day three of the third and final test in Dominica on Friday.

Chase, the best West Indies batsman by far in the series, reached 60 before being struck on the elbow by a short ball from Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir at Windsor Park in Roseau.

His departure in the fourth over, after the second new ball was taken, could have proved a big setback to the home team, but they lost just one wicket in the remaining 16.2 overs.

But despite West Indies playing themselves into a reasonable position at stumps, they were still 158 behind Pakistan’s first-innings score, far from safety with two days left in the deciding test of the series, which is tied at 1-1.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich was 20 not out at the close, with patient captain Jason Holder on 11 off 42 balls including a lofty six over long-off in the final over, delivered by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Yasir was the most successful Pakistan bowler, if a tad expensive, picking up the first three scalps of the innings and finishing with 3-108.

He had Kraigg Brathwaite (29) and Shimron Hetmyer (17) caught behind, the latter given out on video review, while Kieran Powell (31) was caught on the mid-wicket boundary.

