April 16 Gary Ballance was a relieved man after banishing the demons of a nightmare World Cup by leading England into a strong position on the fourth day of the first test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday.

The Yorkshire left-hander lost his place in the side after he and England struggled in the 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year but he was back to his best in the Caribbean with a patient 122 from 250 balls in the second innings.

Ballance's knock helped England declare on 333 for seven before West Indies, chasing an improbable target of 438 to win, reached the close on 98 for two.

"It's been a tough winter for me and the team and it is nice to come over here and get a hundred," the 25-year-old told Sky Sports television after recording his fourth test century.

"I only had four bad knocks but it was in a World Cup so that's disappointing. I've worked hard since and I'm glad I've put it right here.

"It probably looked quite scratchy but I don't mind about that. To kick on and score runs when the team needed it is a huge boost."

The Zimbabwean-born Ballance, who is playing in his ninth test, said England were delighted with their commanding position in the match although the team knew it would be tough to get the eight remaining West Indies wickets.

"It would have been nice to get one or two more wickets but overall we are happy with that and hopefully we can put some more pressure on them tomorrow," he added.

"We've got a lot of overs to bowl. It's very much a new-ball wicket and then you've got to grind it out in the middle overs.

"We'll have a new ball just after lunch tomorrow so hopefully we can get one or two wickets before that and then kick on after." (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)