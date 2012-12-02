KHULNA, Bangladesh Opener Anamul Haque struck his maiden international century as Bangladesh crushed West Indies by 160 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday to record their biggest win in the 50-over format.

Playing only his second one dayer, right-handed batsman Anamul smashed 120 off 145 balls to help Bangladesh post 292-6 before the hosts skittled out West Indies for 132 for a comprehensive win that put them 2-0 up in the five-match series.

"I have scored 10 hundreds in 11 months this year (in domestic cricket and at under-19 level)," Anamul told reporters.

"The difference is in the experience of the bowlers, they bowl fewer loose balls and they have variations. There's crowd pressure and you are playing for your country.

"There's a lot of difference between scoring hundreds anywhere else and one for the Bangladesh team. I had thought about such a thing, but it was only in my fantasies that I would score a century in my second international match."

The victory at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna bettered Bangladesh's 146-run win against Scotland in Dhaka in 2006.

Anamul shared 174 runs with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (79), a record for Bangladesh for the third wicket, which lifted the hosts after West Indies had put them in and reduced them to 21 for two inside seven overs.

The duo fell just one run short of Bangladesh's highest ever ODI partnership set by Habibul Bashar and Rajin Saleh against Kenya in 2006 when Rahim was out after his 87-ball knock.

Anamul, the top scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in August, had a nervous wait for his century but eventually reached his ton with a single off Ravi Rampaul in the 47th over of the innings.

The opener, who turns 20 on December 16, took 23 balls to go from 90 to 100 but compensated by hitting Andre Russell for two sixes and a four in consecutive balls in the next over.

Rampaul, pick of the West Indies bowlers with career-best figures of 5-49, eventually dismissed Anamul who hit 13 boundaries and two sixes in his 145-ball knock.

West Indies were under pressure right from the beginning as the first four overs produced only five runs despite the presence of destructive batsmen Chris Gayle (15).

Opener Lendl Simmons (9) fell to off-spinner Sohag Gazi (3-21) and the visitors' problems were compounded when Gayle was dismissed caught behind off paceman Mashrafe Mortaza.

Gazi struck another crucial blow by removing Marlon Samuels (16) before left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak (3-19) broke the back of the West Indies batting order.

The teams travel to Dhaka for the third match on Wednesday.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)