June 22 West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for publicly criticising an umpiring decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Commenting on the dismissal of team mate Chris Gayle in Tuesday's second one-day international against England at The Oval, Bravo told reporters: "It is okay, umpires make mistakes.

"That's accepted but not when they see it after and they realised they made a wrong decision and stand by it."

“However, match referee Jeff Crowe said in an ICC statement that Bravo had stepped "over the mark".

Gayle, who made 53 from 51 balls, was given out leg before wicket by umpire Tony Hill and asked for the decision to be reviewed.

The batsman believed he had inside-edged the ball before it hit his pad but after viewing replays of the incident, television umpire Kumar Dharmasena upheld the original decision.

West Indies lost the match and the series 2-0. The third game in Leeds on Friday was washed out by rain without a ball being bowled. (Writing by Brian Murgatroyd in Dubai; editing by Tony Jimenez)