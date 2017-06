West Indies' Darren Bravo bats in the nets during a cricket practice session in Dhaka March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

LONDON West Indies left-hander Darren Bravo flew home to Trinidad on Monday after he was ruled out of the remainder of his team's tour of England through injury.

A statement from the West Indies Cricket Board said Bravo injured his right hip during the first one-day international against England on Saturday.

