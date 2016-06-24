Cricket - West Indies Nets - Kensington Oval, Barbados - 30/4/15Former West Indies' Captain Clive Lloyd looks on during netsMandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien/ Livepic.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Courtney Browne has replaced Clive Lloyd as West Indies' chairman of selectors with immediate effect, according to their cricket board (WICB).

Browne, who played 20 tests and 46 one-dayers for West Indies, has been a member of the senior men's selection panel and was given a two-year term as the chairman.

The WICB said that Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs, will be appointed as a special ambassador effective from Oct. 1.

"The time as chairman was quite rewarding and I am hoping my contribution would have added value to the current system," Lloyd said in a WICB statement.

"I made every attempt to serve with distinction and I was pleased to contribute to the game again."

West Indies will face South Africa in Bridgetown in the ongoing triangular series on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Australia.

