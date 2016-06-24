Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Courtney Browne has replaced Clive Lloyd as West Indies' chairman of selectors with immediate effect, according to their cricket board (WICB).
Browne, who played 20 tests and 46 one-dayers for West Indies, has been a member of the senior men's selection panel and was given a two-year term as the chairman.
The WICB said that Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs, will be appointed as a special ambassador effective from Oct. 1.
"The time as chairman was quite rewarding and I am hoping my contribution would have added value to the current system," Lloyd said in a WICB statement.
"I made every attempt to serve with distinction and I was pleased to contribute to the game again."
West Indies will face South Africa in Bridgetown in the ongoing triangular series on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Australia.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 grand slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world number two Novak Djokovic said on Thursday.