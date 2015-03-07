KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 7 Embattled Jamaican Dave Cameron has staved off the challenge of former Barbadian player Joel Garner to retain the presidency of the West Indies Cricket Board on Saturday.

Cameron received eight of the 12 votes on offer from affiliates in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands.

Incumbent vice president Emmanuel Nanthan was also returned to office after turning back Baldath Mahabir by a margin of 8-4.

The WICB election followed weeks of campaigning centred around the abandoned tour of India by the Caribbean side.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India threatened the WICB with legal action costing millions of dollars in damages.

Cameron also faced backlash for a retweet, which criticised Jamaica and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle who failed with the bat in a World Cup match against Pakistan in Christchurch. (Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, editing by Gene Cherry)