BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 West Indian
Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the world's top-ranked batsman, is
doubtful for the third and final test against England after
undergoing a scan on a side injury on Thursday.
No play was possible on Thursday's opening day because of
heavy rain which may give the Guyanese left-hander time to
recover. England have retained the Wisden trophy after winning
both the first tests.
Chanderpaul scored 87 not out and 91 in the first test at
Lord's and is the key player in a fragile batting unit. He is
the second highest test run scorer behind Brian Lara for West
Indies with 10,290 runs.
"Shiv went to hospital for a scan," a West Indies team
spokesman said. "A day off gives him a chance to see how he
goes."
West Indies captain Darren Sammy hinted on Wednesday that
one of the two reserve batsmen, Assad Fudadin or Narsingh
Deonarine, could come in if Chanderpaul's injury failed to heal.
