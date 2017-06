(Updates at end of play)

KOLKATA Nov 15 West Indies were 34 for two wickets in their first innings, in reply to India's 631 for seven declared, at the close of the second day in the second test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Scores: India 613-7 declared (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 176 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 144) v West Indies 34-2. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)