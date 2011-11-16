KOLKATA, Nov 16 West Indies, who had the follow-on enforced after being bowled out for 153, were 195 for three wickets in their second innings against India at close on the third day of the second test at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India lead by 283 runs and are 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Scores: India 631-7 declared (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 176 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 144) v West Indies 153 & 195-3 (Adrian Barath 62, Kirk Edwards 60)