CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 27 - Score at close of the third day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand:
West Indies 442-6 (C.Gayle 150, K.Powell 134, A.Fudadin 55, N.Deonarine 54 not out; C.Martin 2-109, K.Williamson 2-47); New Zealand 351 all out (M.Guptill 97; S.Narine 5-132) (Compiled by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.