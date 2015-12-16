SYDNEY, Dec 16 Uncapped pace bowler Miguel
Cummins has been called into the West Indies squad in place of
the injured Shannon Gabriel for the final two tests of the
series against Australia, the West Indies Cricket Board said on
Wednesday.
Gabriel was ruled out of Melbourne and Sydney matches after
injuring his left ankle last week during the innings and 212-run
defeat in the first test in Hobart.
Barbadian right-armer Cummins, 25, has played one one-day
international for his country and taken 99 wickets at an average
of 22.83 in 36 first class matches.
West Indies play a tour match against Victoria in Geelong
starting on Saturday before the test series resumes at Melbourne
Cricket Ground on Dec. 26.
Australia will be aiming for a series whitewash after
cruising to victory within three days in Tasmania.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)