Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
BIRMINGHAM Rain washed out the second day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday.
Play was called off at 1350 local time without a ball being bowled.
The opening day was also a wash out and the match became the first test in England to lose days one and two to the weather for 48 years, since Australia toured in 1964.
Forecasts were for an improvement in the weather for Saturday.
England are seeking a 3-0 series sweep after wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.