WELLINGTON Dec 12 Play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies has been delayed due to light rain on Thursday.

The second day was due to start at 1030 local (2130 GMT) but light drizzle fell on the Basin Reserve and kept the players from the ground.

Groundstaff said play should be able to begin within 20 minutes of the covers being removed from the pitch but they added additional covers at about 1045 to protect the entire wicket block as the misty rain continued to fall.

New Zealand are on 307 for six with BJ Watling (eight) and Tim Southee (nine) due to resume the hosts' first innings when play begins.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchburh, editing by Ed Osmond)