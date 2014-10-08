(Adds demand for union leader to quit)

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI Oct 8 The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) was spared a major embarrassment after its leading players, who had issued a strike threat following a row with their own union, showed up for the tour opener against India on Wednesday.

The WICB and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) signed a new agreement last month covering pay and conditions but one-day captain Dwayne Bravo said players were kept in the dark about the talks and would not accept the outcome.

The WICB on Tuesday confirmed the threat of a players' strike loomed over the match and must have been relieved as the players took the field in the south Indian city of Kochi for the first of five one-day internationals.

Asked at the toss about the mood in the camp, Bravo, who had earlier shot an angry letter to WIPA president Wavell Hinds, said it was "very good" and went on to explain the importance of the series against world champions India instead.

"We had a very good ODI series back home against Bangladesh," he said, referring to the 3-0 sweep in August.

"Some of them did not play against the number one or number two ranked team in the world. It's always a great opportunity for us to see where we are as an ODI team."

The 31-year-old all-rounder, however, was scathing in his criticism of the payment agreement in his letter to Hinds published by the Caribbean website Wired868.com.

"We believe we are being hoodwinked and are being treated like little school boys, yet we are being asked to perform and play as professionals," Bravo wrote.

In a second letter on Wednesday, also addressed to Hinds and published on the same website, the players demanded their union head resign.

"After much consideration, the West Indies players have decided to participate in the first One Day International against India starting (today). This decision should not in any way be construed as an acceptance by the players of the unreasonable terms and conditions put forward to us by WICB nor is it an acceptance of the purported new Memorandum of Understanding".

"The Players will not accept any agreement it has had no input in, did not give its consent to and which would infringe on its rights," the letter continued.

The players urged the WICB to not to deal with Hinds or the WIPA until a solution is found and demanded that Hinds, who they have accused of a conflict of interest, stand down.

"We the players have now lost all confidence in your ability to properly represent the players in any meaningful way and as such, we are calling on the Officers of WIPA and any of those who may have a conflict of interest to tender their resignation unconditionally with immediate effect," the letter concluded.

Bravo had said the tour should be conducted under previous contractual terms until a solution was found.

WIPA was not immediately available for comment.

West Indies players last boycotted a series in 2009 when they, backed by WIPA, refused to play a home campaign against Bangladesh due to a previous contract dispute.

When top players went on strike, the WICB brought in a second-string squad to complete the series. (Additional reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)