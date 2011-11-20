MUMBAI Nov 20 West Indies' Kirk Edwards says he is so awe-struck by Sachin Tendulkar's batting that he sometimes forgets to think about his own game.

"The guy is a legend, so we are all in awe of him," Edwards said of India's record-breaking batsman after a Sunday practice session at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the final test starting on Tuesday.

"Playing a game with Sachin was something special. It's a memory that I will live with forever," the 27-year-old right-hander told reporters.

"Sometimes I find myself focussing on him so much that I am not focussing on my fielding."

Tendulkar, with 51 test centuries and 48 in one-day internationals, needs one more to complete 100 international hundreds.

West Indies trail India 2-0 in the three-match series.

