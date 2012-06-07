BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 England have the
talent and resources to find a replacement for their most
prolific batsman Kevin Pietersen, who quit limited-overs cricket
last week, batting coach Graham Gooch said on Thursday.
"The selectors will be meeting probably in the next day or
so and formulating who they think is the best option up front,"
Gooch, who captained England to the 1992 World Cup final, told
reporters.
"We've got some exciting young players around - (Craig)
Kieswetter, (Jonny) Bairstow, (James) Taylor, (Jos) Buttler -
these are all guys who are in and around the Lions and one-day
team. They are not new names but they are guys I see taking
English cricket forward over the next few years."
Pietersen had made a success of a new role opening the
batting in England's 50-over team and in February scored 111 not
out and 130 in his final two matches, against Pakistan in Dubai.
The batsman, in the team for this week's test against West
Indies, said last week that the intensity of the schedule and
the physical demands on his body had persuaded him to give up
20-over and 50-over cricket.
Despite looking positively towards a future without
Pietersen, Gooch was sad to see him retire from the shorter
format.
"Kevin is a superb player for England in all forms of the
game. He's a great entertainer, he's a box-office player that
excites the cricketing public, not only in this country but
around the world.
"So, if you ask me is he going to be missed, sure he's going
to be missed because any player who's capable of winning a match
is going to be missed by a team."
The first day of the Edgbaston test was washed out on
Thursday.
